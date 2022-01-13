Advertisement

Cleotis Autrey “Cle” Conway, SR 82 of Texarkana, AR was born on July 22, 1939, to Cicero Conway and Jimmie Hughey Conway in McKamie, Arkansas. He departed this earthly life on December 31, 2021.

Cleotis attended Texarkana Arkansas School District and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1957, after graduating Cleotis entered the Unites Army from April 27, 1958 to October 20, 1965. He served his country as a Spec 4 heavy-duty truck driver and a Marksman for seven years.

On December 13, 1983, he married Clara Ford and to this union, a son was born. He was a faithful member and Deacon at his beloved Church Community Missionary Baptist Church for over 25 years.

Cleotis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He would light up a room with his infectious smile, positive energy, and many jokes. He loved hi family dearly and showed it by the way he cared for his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all whom he loved.

Cleotis is preceded in death by his Father: Cicero Conway, Mother: Jimmie Hughey Conway, and his Brother: Curtis Conway, SR.

A legacy of life and love will forever be cherished in the hearts of: His loving Wife Clara Conway of Texarkana, AR; Two Sons: Curtis (Mollie) Ivery of McKinney, TX and Cleotis A.(Chakitha) Conway, JR of Texarkana, AR; Two Daughters: Demetria (Richard) Hall of Mt. Pleasant, TX, Kimberly Conway of Texarkana, AR.



Fourteen Grandchildren, Thirteen Great Grandchildren, One Great Grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and his Special Friend: Arthur Bolden of Texarkana, TX.

Memorial Service Friday, January 14, 2022 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Christian Ministries, 2202 South Stateline, Texarkana, TX with Pastor Tamarcus Cook, Officiating and Pastor Mike Watson, Eulogist, under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

