Fans Worldwide Can Now Add McDonald’s New Collectible Cups to Their Collection Beginning August 13th

McDonald’s collectibles are as iconic as they come – from toys and cups to vintage posters, plates, merch, games, trading cards and more. But these keepsakes aren’t just ordinary items, they tap into core memories around some of our favorite McDonald’s moments.

That’s why on Aug. 13, local area McDonald’s is introducing the Collector’s Meal featuring six collectible cups that inspire a new generation of fans. The meal puts a fresh spin on classic collectibles, like the Coca-Cola Contour Glass, Jurassic Park Tumblers, Grimace Glass and more.

Plus, with the Collector’s Meal, you can grab a limited-time collectible ALL DAY LONG. Each Collector’s Meal includes one cup and the option of:

· A Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Hash Brown, and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours, or

· The choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac Sandwich with our World Famous Fries and a drink throughout the rest of the day

*Cup availability varies per market

“There’s an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands,” said Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s. “These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories.”

Available in more than 30 countries, the Collector’s Edition cups, in embossed glass or tritan plastic, put a fresh spin on classic McDonald’s keepsakes from the brand, Coca-Cola, Mattel, Universal, Sanrio or TY Beanie Babies. Each cup spotlights iconic collectibles from different eras that our fans cherish, like the Grimace Mug in 1976, Pet Lovin’ Barbie in 1999, Shrek from ‘Shrek the Third’ in 2007 and more. Inspired by a variety of iconic characters and collabs, now is your chance to grab these reimagined designs among many others – this time, emblazoned on McDonald’s brand-new collectible cups.

Whether you’re a collector, love the look, or simply feel nostalgic, check your McDonald’s App and/or local participating McDonald’s restaurant to see how you can snag the select Collector’s Edition cups available in your area.

