Dual Credit Enrollment Provides Higher Education Opportunities for High School Students

High school students can get a head start toward a college degree or workforce certificate through Texarkana College’s dual credit program where students earn high school and college credit simultaneously for a fraction of the price. In their commitment to supporting high school students, TC now offers dedicated Academic Coaches for Dual Credit (AC/DCs).

Academic Coaches for Dual Credit services or AC/DCs provide personalized student guidance and support at each high school campus. They guide high school students in the dual credit enrollment process, ensure a seamless transition to college-level coursework, and promote academic success and completion. Taylor Richard, Recruitment Coordinator, said there are many opportunities for dual credit students to get ahead with career goals and the AC/DCs are here to help.

“The goal for our AC/DCs this year is to provide each dual credit student with a 6-year course pathway that helps guide them seamlessly throughout high school and into college toward reaching their higher education goal that supports their career choice,” Richard said. “Students can begin taking dual credit courses as early as their freshman year and a 6-year pathway document will provide an overview of the courses needed to complete an associate degree or transfer credit to a university to complete a bachelor’s degree.”

The academic coach serves as a liaison between Texarkana College, their high school, and their families, offering guidance, counseling, and resources to maximize the student’s educational opportunities. Meet the Academic Coaches for Dual Credit (AC/DCs) 2024-2025:

Brooke Barrett: 903-823-3368

Liberty Eylau, Hooks, Premier, and Redwater





Colby Calhoun: 903-823-3156

Texas High and Virtual Learners

Mckenzee Harmon: 903-823-3314

Bloomburg, DeKalb, Maud, and Texas High

Kate Page: 903-823-3212

Avery, James Bowie (Simms), New Boston, and Pleasant Grove

Victoria (Lexie) Webb: 903-823-3133

Atlanta, Linden Kildare, McLeod, and Queen City

About Dual Credit

Dual Credit programs allow eligible high school students to take college-level courses during their regular school day. Most courses are offered on the high school campus. However, specific workforce training programs are taught exclusively on the Texarkana College campus where students are bused from their high school to attend class. TC ensures widespread access to dual credit opportunities partnering with 16 Independent School Districts as well as home school families in the area.

Dual Credit courses at TC save students thousands of dollars with their low-cost tuition at only $41 per credit hour or $123 per standard three-hour course. The same three-hour credit class could cost approximately $1,069 if taken from a university.

Texarkana College participates in the Financial Aid for Students Taking Dual Credit (FAST) Funding Program. Eligible students can take most dual credit courses through TC at no cost including tuition, fees, and related expenses.

Apply for Dual Credit

Applying for dual credit at Texarkana College is a straightforward process. Here are the steps:

Meet with Your High School Counselor : First, consult with your high school counselor to determine if you’re eligible for dual credit. They can guide you through the process and provide essential information. Complete the Dual Credit Application : If you haven’t taken dual credit classes through Texarkana College in the last year, complete the Dual Credit Application . This application ensures you’re officially enrolled in the program. Texas Success Initiative (TSIA2) Testing : Depending on your program, you may need to take the TSIA2 test. It assesses your readiness for college-level coursework. Check with your high school advisor who will help you determine if you need to take the test. If you do, they will issue you a ticket to schedule a time to take the test at TC’s testing center. Register for Classes : Once accepted, follow instructions from your high school advisor to register for courses. Courses may be offered to take on your high school campus, on the TC campus/sites, or online. Remember to follow instructions provided by your high school regarding registration and deadlines for each semester.

High school students interested in dual credit for the fall semester should reach out to their school counselors as soon as possible. Texarkana College is committed to fostering educational excellence and helping students achieve their goals.

For more details, visit us online at www.texarkanacollege.edu.

About Texarkana College

From academics and technical training to community-based events and friendly fun, there’s something for everyone at Texarkana College. With over 60 different ways to earn a degree and certificate, TC offers you affordable and exciting community college courses with endless opportunities so you can START or START OVER. Since its establishment in 1927, Texarkana College has been committed to student success and the advancement of the community through attainable higher education and lifelong learning. Over 1,000 degrees and certificates are awarded to students each year. The Texarkana College Foundation brings dreams to life and empowers students to accomplish their goals by providing students with affordable and accessible opportunities in higher education. See how TC can help you Start or Start Over.