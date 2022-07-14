Farmers’ Market hosting last night market of the season

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the final Cultural Night Market of the 2022 Summer Season on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Night markets are held every third Saturday of the month during the market season, and provide an opportunity for shoppers to enjoy locally grown produce at a varying time of day, and include a cultural food demonstration as well as other fun activities.

This week, Chef Alicia Prater, owner of Shell Shocked Catering, will host a food demonstration including free samples of fried chicken, simmered cabbage, and macaroni and cheese. Chef Prater teaches culinary classes at Texarkana College and her food never disappoints.

Everyone is invited to come check out the market at its new location, 500 N. Stateline Ave from 7:00 a.m. until sold out, and then again from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. this Saturday, July 16th. Entry is always free, and pets are always welcome to this family friendly event.

For more information, contact Beck Beckham, Market Manager, at rebecca.beckham@txkusa.org or by phone at 903-701-7884.

