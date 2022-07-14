Advertisement

Clifford George Rooters was born August 17, 1968 in Texarkana, Texas. He was 53 years old and a Logger. He passed on June 25, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memories: Sons; Noah Augusto of Lodi, CA and Clifford Rooters, Jr. of Salem, OR; Daughters; Daundria Fortson of Chicago, IL, Kayla Rooters and Laila Rooters both of Salam, OR; Granddaughter, Armonie Fortson of Chicago, IL. Father, George Rooters of Texarkana, AR; Sisters: Vearnita Sharpe and Annette Robinson, both of Ogden, AR, Patricia McCurdy and Tameka Morris both of Stockton, CA and Brother, Michael Rooters, also of Stockton, CA. Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 2:00pm at Armstrong Cemetery in Ogden, AR with Pastor Stacy T. Smith, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

