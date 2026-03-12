Federal Block Grant Funding Available for Texarkana Nonprofits and Government Agencies

SPONSOR

The City of Texarkana, Texas will begin accepting applications for Community Development Block Grant funding on Monday, March 16, 2026. Applications will be available online, in person, or by email until 5:00 p.m. on April 20, 2026.

The Community Development Block Grant Program is a federal initiative that provides funding to cities for neighborhood improvements and community projects. Funds can be used for improving public facilities, repairing homes, supporting economic development, and funding programs that benefit residents in areas with financial need.

Previous recipients include Mission Texarkana, Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, Haven Homes, and The Scholars, which have used the grants for public service projects and operational support.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a great opportunity for our local organizations to receive much needed funds for the work they are doing,” said CDBG Administrator Megan Price. “This program focuses on helping communities identify their biggest needs and invest in projects that will make a lasting difference for residents.”

Past projects funded through the program include new awnings and lighting at Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, playground equipment at Kidtopia in downtown Texarkana, new bleachers at the Southwest Center, and a walking trail for the New Town Neighborhood Association.

To qualify for funding, organizations must be either a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or government agency located within Texarkana, Texas city limits. Projects must benefit low-to-moderate income families or serve areas with predominantly low-to-moderate income residents. Funding covers the grant period of October 1, 2026, through September 30, 2027, and will be distributed on a reimbursement basis.

Applications are available at https://www.texarkanatexas.gov/538/Community-Development-Block-Grant-Progra.

For more information, contact CDBG Administrator Megan Price at (903) 798-3940 or megan.price@texarkanatexas.gov.