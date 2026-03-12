Randy Sams Outreach Shelter Seeking Sponsors for “2 Pianos Downtown” Fundraiser on April 16

SPONSOR

Randy Sams Outreach Shelter is calling on community partners, businesses, and supporters to help make its largest annual fundraiser a success. The beloved “2 Pianos Downtown” event returns on Thursday, April 16 at 6:30 PM at the Crossties Event Venue, featuring an evening of entertainment from Dr. Paul Whitt and Josh Lawrence.

As the need for emergency food, shelter, and supportive services continues to rise, the shelter is encouraging early sponsorship commitments to ensure the event can meet its fundraising goals. In 2025 alone, Randy Sams Outreach Shelter provided more than 22,900 nights of shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness — a number that reflects both the growing need and the organization’s unwavering commitment to serving the Texarkana region.

A variety of sponsorship levels are available, ranging from $250 to $10,000, each offering event tickets and recognition for supporting the shelter’s mission. Sponsors are asked to sign up by Friday, March 27 to ensure proper acknowledgment at the event.

Funds raised through 2 Pianos Downtown directly support the shelter’s essential programs, including emergency food and lodging, transportation assistance, prescription support, case management, and life‑skills classes. These services play a vital role in helping individuals rebuild their lives and move toward long‑term stability.

Supporters may secure their sponsorship online through the event portal at:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/2-pianos-downtown-2

Randy Sams Outreach Shelter, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has long relied on the generosity of the community to continue its mission. Event organizers emphasize that every sponsorship — at any level — makes a meaningful impact.

For those unable to attend, donations are also welcome and appreciated.