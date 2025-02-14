FedEx Freight Donates Over $100K of Equipment to Texarkana College Diesel Technology Program

Sponsor

Texarkana College is thrilled to announce a generous donation from FedEx Freight of state-of-the-art equipment valued at over $100,000 to the Texarkana College Diesel Technology Program. This significant contribution was officially presented on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. CST at the TC at TexAmericas Center. FedEx Freight representatives presented the equipment, visited with students, and toured the facility.

Thomas Holt, Director of Workforce at Texarkana College, shared how impactful this donation is to Texarkana College. “As industry evolves, it is essential that training opportunities for students evolve alongside it. Thanks to the generous support and contributions from community partners, Texarkana College programs remain aligned with cutting-edge technology. FedEx [Freight] has truly exceeded expectations with their remarkable support and equipment donations. Their provision of a state-of-the-art engine, transmission, and axle assemblies offers students invaluable hands-on experience with the tools they will encounter in their future careers.”

The donation of an operational truck empowers students to refine their troubleshooting and diagnostic skills, allowing them to integrate various training modules into a single, real-world application. These contributions will not only enhance the expertise of the program and students but will also have a lasting impact, shaping skilled technicians for decades to come.

“We are immensely grateful to FedEx Freight for their outstanding support. This donation is a game-changer for our Diesel Technology Program, providing our students with the opportunity to train in the latest industry equipment”, Holt said. “This partnership exemplifies the kind of collaboration that drives our mission forward, ensuring our students are well-prepared for successful careers in the diesel technology field.”

For more information about the event or the Texarkana College Diesel Technology Program, please contact 903.823.3456.