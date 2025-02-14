Sponsor

Jackie Lynn Runion, age 69, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2025, at a local hospital.

Jackie was born on March 21, 1955, in Post, TX, to his parents, Lloyd and Velma Runion.

Jackie, who served with honor and dedication at the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department from 1979 to 1997. He retired from TAPD on March 9, 1997, and went to work for Arkansas Game and Fish. After retiring from Arkansas Game and Fish, he was elected as the Sheriff of Miller County and served for two terms.

Jackie was a true pillar of our community, known for his unwavering commitment to public safety and his compassionate spirit. His legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of those he served and protected.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Vicki Runion.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael Runion, and wife, Cassey, of Texarkana, AR, and Marc Runion of Texarkana, AR; his three grandchildren, Jaden Runion, Daisy Runion, and Harper Runion; his sister, Peggy Anderson, and husband, Ricky, of Genoa, AR; his brother, Danny Runion, and wife, Marla, of Texarkana, AR; along with a host of other relatives, friends, and a grateful community.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Legacy Baptist Church in Genoa, AR with Rev. Donnie Edwards and Rev. George Goynes officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas.

Burial will be at Rock Springs Cemetery.

The family will be at 735 Summit Dr in Texarkana, AR 71854.