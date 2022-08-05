Final Farmers Market of the Season this Saturday in Downtown Texarkana

Advertisement

It’s the ending of a season, and although the weather hasn’t let up, it’s time to say goodbye to our favorite local vendors downtown this Saturday at the final Farmers Market of the summer. To tie it all together, the Farmers Market is hosting a Salsa contest, with tasting beginning at 9AM. Be sure to come down and support your local vendors TOMORROW morning bright and early, and get your vote on for the best salsa in Texarkana.

The Texarkana Farmers Market is located Downtown outside of the Post Office. Parking is located around the venue.

