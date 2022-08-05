Texarkana Farmers Market Salsa Competition

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market will host the Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Competition on Saturday August 6, 2022, at 500 N. Stateline Avenue. This will be the last Market of the 2022 Summer season, so make plans to come early and enjoy local farm fresh produce provided by the best vendors in Town!

The Farmers’ Market will be open for all at 7 AM until sold out, and the salsa competition begins at 9 AM until every contestant has been judged. Customers are encouraged to sample each salsa and vote for their favorites. Some contestants may even let you purchase a jar to take home! Winners will be announced at 12:00 PM. Entry into the contest and market is free, and pets are always welcome!

To register yourself or a team as a contestant, visit: https://forms.gle/FDpiisskRpUds4rA8

For more information, visit the Texarkana Farmers Market website at www.Texarkanafarmersmarket.com, or contact Beck Beckham, Market Manager, at Rebecca.beckham@txkusa.org or by phone at 903-701-7884.