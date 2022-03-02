Financial Aid Workshop Day (FAFSA)- on the TC Campus, Sunday, March 6, 1-5 PM

Advertisement



TC is making it easy for you to fill out your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for college costs at a free workshop this weekend!

TC’s professional financial aid staff will be available this coming Sunday afternoon, March 6, between 1-5 PM, to help you navigate the application process. To complete the application, bring the following documents with you and we will help make the application process as easy as possible! Follow the arrow signs on campus to the Business and Computer Science Technology building- click here for directions.

Your Social Security Number

Your Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)

Your federal income tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned. (Note: You may be able to transfer your federal tax return information into your FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)

Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable- child support, workers’ compensation, savings, etc..)

A personal email account (recommended) to receive follow up information.

If you still live at home and are considered a dependent, we recommend you bring a parent or guardian with you to answer some of these questions. Click here to find out if you will need information from your parents to complete the FAFSA application.

For questions or additional assistance, contact financial.aid@texarkanacollege.edu or 903-823-3267.

For more information about FAFSA, go to: https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.

