Ms. Juanita Green, 86, of Texarkana, (Mandeville) Arkansas passed away at Christus St. Michael

Health System, Saturday February 26, 2022.

Ms. Green was born September 29, 1935, to the late Mr. Charlie Green and Ms. DeAnna Jackson.

She gave her life to Christ at an early age and continued to serve as an active member of Canaan

Missionary Baptist Church until her health failed and she was no longer able to attend.

Ms. Green worked as a long-time manager for TLC Burger on Broad Street in Texarkana, Arkansas,

until her retirement. She was well loved and respected by her family, friends, church family and co-

workers.

She was preceded in death by both her parents and is survived by her daughter, Ms. Charolette

Moore of Texarkana, Arkansas. Three grandchildren, LaToya Green of Texarkana, Arkansas,

Antonio Michael Green of Detroit, Michigan and Margo Brown of Texarkana, Texas. Five

grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral service will be held at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas, Wednesday

March 9, 2022, at 11:00 am under the direction of Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home and Staff where

Pastor Freddie Lee Smith will serve as Officiant and Eulogist. Interment will be at Swan Lake

Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas immediately following the service. A walk-through visitation will

be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street, Stamps, Arkansas, Tuesday,

March 8, 2022, from 11:00 until 4:00 p.m.

Because of CDC guidelines from COVID and the rise of cases, all who intend to attend will be

required to wear a mask and adhere to current social distancing guidelines.

MASK ARE REQUIRED DURING THE FUNERAL SERVICE AND THE VISITATION.

YOUR CONSIDERATION AND COOPERATION IS GREATLY APPRECIATED.

