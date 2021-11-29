First Luxury Beauty Vending Machine Opens in Texarkana

Advertisement

Chelsea Soils, 32 of Texarkana, recently purchased and revealed her very own Luxury Beauty Vending Machine here in the Texarkana Area. Known around the Texarkana Area for her business, Get Minky, Soils is making waves in the beauty industry by purchasing and selling beauty products in Texarkana’s first luxury beauty vending machine. “The vending machine will be a renovating upgrade to consumers having to shop online for products that normally aren’t as accessible or on hand at other stores,” said Soils. The new vending machine is located at one of Texarkana’s barber/beauty shops called Real Kutz & Fadez, located at 2025 Summerhill Rd.

While many luxury beauty vending machines have been found over the years at malls or airports around the country, Soils’ new business venture may prove to be a historical moment for Texarkana. Not only is this the first luxury beauty vending machine to hit our area, but the products available for purchase are suited for all ethnicities and genders. “The vending machine appeals to all ethnicities and genders. It also holds over 500 slots for products, and is available today to go by and purchase from!”

The vending machine which is already set up, and ready for use at Real Kutz & Fadez, currently has tons of buying options including: 100% Siberian lashes 16-25mm to choose from, glitter MU/Nail art supplies, 100% Virgin Hair Extensions, and tons of lash packs (including glueless lash adhesive). Products range in price, and the vending machine accepts cash and several card payment options.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Chelsea Soils on her new business venture! Don’t forget to shop local this holiday season to support the hundreds of small business owners here in the Texarkana Area.