Sandra Kay Bruce, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 26, 2021.

Ms. Bruce was born February 27, 1947 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a devoted Catholic. She loved to go fishing and was a talented silver smith. She also enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Ms. Bruce was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was loved dearly by her family and loved them just as much in return. Her family was the most important part of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. Bruce Sr. and Helen Bruce; one infant son, Quinn and one brother, Robert C. Bruce Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Hagler; two sisters and brother in-laws, Judy and her husband Mike Roten, Gloria and her husband, Bill Garrison all of Russellville, Arkansas; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

