For the Sake of One to Provide their Third Annual TBRI® Training Camp June 19-22

For the Sake of One will be providing their second annual Trust Based Relational Intervention® training camp June 19-22 from 9-2 each day at Heritage Church. Trust-based Relational Intervention® (TBRI®) is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention that is designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. TBRI® uses Empowering Principles to address physical needs, Connecting Principles to attachment needs, and Correcting Principles to disarm fear-based behaviors.

This training is helpful for anyone who works with children, and especially for educators and parents as trauma has affected every child through COVID-19. We will give you an overview of Trust Based Relational Intervention principles as well as give you information on what trauma does to the brain and how to help children heal from this trauma. To see an overview of TBRI, watch this YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWScSJKjn1A.

The cost for the training is $20 for each day or $80 for all four days. You will receive 6 training hours each day and lunch is included. All foster parents, adoptive parents, and DHS case workers may attend the training for free and should email For the Sake of One for more information.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and biological families and provide TBRI training.

To sign up for the training, go to https://events.humanitix.com/tbri-camp or visit our website and click on the Events link. For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (angela@forthesakeofone.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

