Forever Young at Dermatology Associates Grand Opening Celebration Thursday

Forever Young at Dermatology Associates is excited to introduce Texarkana’s only medical spa owned and operated by board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jeff Young. Forever Young at Dermatology Associates is your all-inclusive skincare destination.

Located at 2011 Moores Ln in Texarkana, TX, the grand opening event starts at 5 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m.

There will be food and drinks, door prizes, as well as one night only amazing discounts on all services and skincare products. Representatives from ZO skincare and Allergan Aesthetics will be on-site for consultation. Special one night only pricing will be offered to guests on all cosmetic services. Don’t miss out on this special evening!



Book an appointment or message to learn more. FVR Young at Dermatology Associates offers all these amazing services.

BOTOX & DYSPORTBOTOX and DYSPORT are injectable neuromodulators designed to relax facial muscles resulting in wrinkle reduction and improved skin contour. Both BOTOX and DYSPORT have the same active ingredient. BOTOX is generally preferred to target fine lines and wrinkles whereas DYSPORT is typically used to target the deepest wrinkles between the eyebrows. Both generally last for 3-4 months. Results may be visible after 2-3 days but fully set in after 2-3 weeks.

DERMAL FILLERS Soft tissue fillers have been approved by the FDA for use in helping create a smoother and/or fuller appearance of the face, the lines extending from the side of the nose to the edge of the mouth, cheeks, chin, and lips. Results are immediate. Dermal fillers are absorbed over time and may need to be repeated anywhere from 3 months to 2 years depending on the product used and the area treated.

LASER HAIR REDUCTION Our SPLENDOR X hair reduction system is unlike any other system in the world. The BLEND X technology is the first laser designed to safely and effectively remove hair combining Alexandrite and Nd:YAG wavelengths for a perfectly tailored treatment for all skin types. We are the only provider in the Texarkana area offering this state-of-the-art technology that allows for fast, safe, comfortable, and effective hair removal. Most patients require 4-6 treatments for optimal results.

SKINPEN SkinPen is the first FDA-cleared microneedling device on the market and is clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles of the neck and acne scars in patients ages 22 and older. In as few as three minimally invasive treatments spaced 30 days apart, you can improve your appearance and step out with confidence. SkinPen creates thousands of microchannels that stimulate your body’s natural wound healing process, while minimizing cellular damage. The procedure rejuvenates your skin from the inside out. The result is effective remodeling of scar tissue, while keeping the overall structure of the skin intact. PLATINUM HYDRAFACIAL Our Platinum HydraFacial is our most luxurious facial transformation. The Platinum experience combines detoxifying lymphatic drainage with customized boosters for targeted skin concerns as well as an LED light treatment for the ultimate facial experience.

DELUXE HYDRAFACIAL When you are ready to move from preventive to corrective, Deluxe is your HydraFacial of choice. This treatment adds personalized boosters to target specific skin concerns as well as a rejuvenating LED light treatment.

SIGNATURE HYDRAFACIAL Our Signature HydraFacial is your first step to glowing, hydrated skin. Hydrafacial uses a unique patented vortex fusion delivery system to combine deep cleaning, chemical exfoliation, painless extractions, deep hydration and rejuvenation all in one session with no downtime. Unlike other traditional resurfacing treatments, Hydrafacial is gentle and non-abrasive and can be used on all skin types. Hydrafacials can also be performed on the neck, decollete, arms, and hands.

SIGNATURE FACIAL Our Signature Facial is a personalized treatment to meet your unique skincare needs and concerns. This tailored treatment consists of a deep cleanse, skin analysis, mild exfoliation, toning, facial massage and ZO mask with LED lights. A perfect way to start or end your day with this soothing spa experience!

EXTRACTION FACIAL The Extraction Facial is designed for those dealing with breakouts and blackheads and desiring deep extractions. The treatment will begin with a thorough cleansing as well as hot steam to prepare the pores. After the extraction process, a calming mask and serums are applied. Clients will then receive an LED blue light treatment to combat the acne-causing bacteria. *This treatment can also be performed on the back.

ZO GLOW FACIAL The ZO Glow is a mild superficial peel that incorporates three essential formulas that prep, peel, and neutralize the skin so that it looks and feels healthier without irritation or downtime. This treatment is perfect for anyone with fine lines, dullness, rough texture or uneven skin tone. The ZO Glow will illuminate the skin and leave you feeling instantly glowing and radiant. Perfect before any event!

ZO 3-STEP CHEMICAL PEEL This ZO 3-Step Peel is an innovative, in-office treatment peel followed by an at-home treatment to combat the signs of aging and skin discoloration. The treatment utilizes a blend of exfoliants, retinol, and multi-action agents to help improve skin health and provides antioxidant protection. As with any chemical peel, there will be some minimal downtime during the peeling and recovery process.

DERMAPLANE FACIAL The Dermaplane Facial involves the use of a medical-grade scalpel to remove the top layer of dead skin and the vellus hair (or “peach fuzz”) from your face. The facial aims to smooth the skin surface as well as reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The procedure is perfect for anyone wanting their skin to appear more youthful, smooth, and bright. It also allows skincare products to penetrate deeper and makeup to go on smoother.

DELUXE DERMAPLANE FACIALO ur Deluxe Dermaplane Facial adds elements of the Zo Glow and Signature Facials to the Dermaplane procedure. These treatments combined give your skin an immediate exfoliation for a luminous glow, dewy skin, faster cell turnover, and a smoother texture. This is a comfortable and relaxing treatment that really helps brighten your complexion.

HAND RENEWAL TREATMENT Our Hand Renewal Treatment is a 5 step process that involves cleansing, exfoliation, a mild superficial peel, massage and mask. LED lights revive skin that feels rough or looks dull. With no downtime, this is an ideal, result-oriented treatment that will improve the texture of your hands and result in a more youthful appearance.

Add Ons to any Facial TreatmentLED Lights: $40.00 (15 min) $60.00 (30 min) Lymphatic Drainage: $75.00 Lash Tint & Lift: $50.00 Firming Accelerator: $60.00 Brightening Accelerator