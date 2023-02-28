Forklift Certification Training Class to Be Held at UA Hope on March 18

Advertisement

A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Hope campus one Saturday per month from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The first class will be held on March 18.

The class is $80 per person and is limited to 15 participants, and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Iry T. Rice, the owner of Rice Safety Consultants, instructs the course. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.

Forklift Course Dates:

March 18

April 15

May 20

August 19

September 23

October 21

November 18

December 16

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at 870.722.8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

