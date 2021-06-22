Four Pleasant Grove High School Art Students Recognized at Carnegie Hall for National Scholastic Awards Ceremony

Advertisement

Pleasant Grove High School art students Matthew Angier, Camrynn Parrish, Elizabeth Tye, and Alexis Snyder were honored at this year’s virtual National Scholastic Awards Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 9, 2021. In 2020, students from around the country submitted nearly 350,000 works of art and writing to the Scholastic Awards. Art submissions were juried by luminaries in the visual arts, some of whom are past award recipients. Special guests included Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Kristen Bell, and Oprah Winfrey.

Each year, The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers partners with more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country to host the National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Students receiving awards at this level are among the top in the nation and will be among other great artists such as Andy Warhol, Zac Posen, Truman Capote, Robert Redford, and many other well renowned creators.