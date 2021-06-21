Four Texas High School Students Named To State Top Ten for ATPI Imagemaker Team

Advertisement

Abby Elliott, Assad Malik, Caden Rainwater, and Peyton Sims, members of the Texas High School Commercial Photography program, have been selected as four of the top ten students in the state of Texas to be chosen for the Association of Texas Photography Instructors (ATPI) Texas Imagemaker Team.

For this prestigious award, ATPI selects the top ten student photographers in the state based on awards received in state, national and international photo contests during the school year. Selected students represent all of the curriculum areas that photography can be taught in Texas. – as an art course, career and technology program, journalism programs and vocational classes.

Texas High School is the only school to have multiple students named to the team. The Commercial Photography Program is under the direction of teacher Clint Smith.