Miller County Authorities Seek Answers in Suspected Foul Play

Advertisement

On Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Miller County Deputies were contacted in reference to a missing person. Family members reported that they had not seen, nor heard from Trisha Carnley, W/F 44 of Miller County since the previous evening.

The residence was secure but there was not an answer at the door. Later that afternoon, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Miller County Investigators and Patrol Deputies responded to the residence located on Miller County Road 10 with family members, and upon forcing entry into the home, discovered the body of Ms. Carnley.

The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that Ms. Carnley died as a result of a single gunshot wound. A search warrant was obtained and the residence was searched and processed for evidence.

Advertisement

The victim’s husband, Curtis Carnley, W/M 54 is currently being sought by Miller County Investigators in reference to the ongoing investigation. No warrants for have been issued as of the time of this release. The victim’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office for a determination of the manner and cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information associated with the incident or the whereabouts of Curtis Carnley is requested to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

