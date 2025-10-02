Fred Norton Jr. Concludes 18 Years of Service on TISD Board of Trustees 

Sponsor

At the September 30, 2025, meeting of the Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees, Fred R. Norton Jr. announced his resignation after a remarkable 18 years of dedicated service to the students and families of Texarkana. A special meeting will be scheduled to accept his resignation and discuss next steps formally. Board members expressed their deep gratitude for his 18 years of dedicated service to the district and the community.

A lifelong Texarkana resident and Texas High School graduate, Norton first served on the TISD Board of Trustees from 1997 to 2003 and again from 2013 to 2025, including six years as Board President. During his tenure, he has been a strong advocate for public education, a thoughtful steward of taxpayer funds, and a committed leader working alongside fellow trustees and district administration to advance student achievement.

Norton’s leadership guided the district through key initiatives, including facility expansions, bond planning, program innovations, and a continued focus on preparing students for success in college, career, and life. His collaborative approach and belief in servant leadership have left a lasting mark on the district.

Beyond TISD, Norton has been a dedicated community leader and an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. In 2024, he was one of the recipients of the prestigious Silver Buffalo Award, the organization’s highest honor for distinguished service to youth. Past recipients include fifteen U.S. Presidents, Walt Disney, Neil Armstrong, Norman Rockwell, Vince Lombardi, Hank Aaron, H. Ross Perot, and Bill Gates.

A Scout himself, Norton achieved the rank of Eagle, an accomplishment he shares with his three sons. He has served in numerous roles in Scouting, including Den Leader, Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, Wood Badge Course Director, and two terms as Caddo Council President, as well as on national committees for Membership Support and Program Support. He also volunteered as Scoutmaster and Base Camp Chief at multiple National and World Jamborees. Norton has been previously recognized with the District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver, Unit Leader Award of Merit, and Silver Antelope. Reflecting on these experiences, he told Scouting Magazine, “There has been no greater joy in my life than re-experiencing the scouting of my youth with my three sons.”

Professionally, Norton is a partner at the law firm of Norton & Wood, Board Certified in Tax Law and Estate Planning & Probate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and serves as an assistant professor of accounting at Texas A&M University–Texarkana. He is a force of community involvement, approaching his efforts with the philosophy, “I can sleep when I am dead.” Among his many contributions, he currently leads the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana (LIfT), working with area city councils to build trust, respect, and a foundation for partnership in future endeavors. He also serves as President of the Board of Leadership Texarkana and as a member of the board of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

“Fred Norton Jr.’s dedication to Texarkana ISD and our students has been extraordinary,” said Superintendent Doug Brubaker. “His thoughtful leadership, deep knowledge, and commitment have helped shape our district for the better. We are grateful for his 18 years of service and the lasting impact he has made on our students, staff, and community.”

“Serving as a public-school trustee carries a great responsibility, and Fred has fulfilled that role with vision, integrity, and heart,” said TISD Board President Wanda Boyette. “We are grateful for his years of service and his commitment to students and public education.”

The Texarkana Independent School District extends its deepest gratitude to Fred Norton Jr. for his 18 years of leadership and service to the district and the broader Texarkana community.