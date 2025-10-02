More Charges For Volunteer Coach Accused Of Child Sex Abuse In 4 Arkansas Counties

Sponsor

NEVADA COUNTY, HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark–A former volunteer coach from Texarkana, Ark., was charged Wednesday in Nevada and Hempstead Counties with additional sex crimes involving children, bringing the number of alleged victims to nine.

Alejandro Mendoza, 34, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct with children in Nevada, Hempstead, Sevier and Miller County, court records show.

On Wednesday, new charges were filed in Nevada County, where Mendoza was charged last year with sexual misconduct involving other children. In Hempstead County, Mendoza has been now charged now with the sexual abuse of four children, including charges filed today in the Eighth Judicial District North, which includes Nevada and Hempstead counties.

Earlier this year, Mendoza was charged by the prosecuting attorney in Sevier County in connection with one child and in April, an arrest warrant from Miller County was served on Mendoza for alleged child sex crimes.

Mendoza is facing the possibility of multiple life sentences if found guilty.

Mendoza is accused of targeting at least one child when she was 12 and court records indicate other alleged victims were below the age of 15. He is facing multiple counts of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium and if found guilty, faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

The 15 felony child sex abuse charges pending against Mendoza across the state of Arkansas include rape, indecency with a child by exposure, sexual grooming of a child and internet stalking of a child, court records show. If convicted of rape, Mendoza faces 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

Mendoza is currently being held in the Nevada County jail with bails in all counties totaling more than $4 million.