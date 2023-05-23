Free Mental Health Training Class set May 24th

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Trinity Baptist Church is offering a free class on anxiety and depression Wednesday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m.

“Soul Care | Recognizing God’s Grace During Times of Depression & Anxiety” will be held in the Chapel from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

The class is designed to help people learn how to make it through times when moments of peace are interrupted by life’s busyness and chaos. It’s also designed to help them learn how to handle when seasons of excitement and blessings end because of tragedy or unmet expectations.

The class is designed to cover four unique topics related to mental health, including:

1. How to recognize the signs and symptoms of anxiety and depression in yourself and in others.

2. How to better understand your emotions.

3. How to utilize strategies and coping mechanisms to help overcome anxiety and depression.

4. How to recognize when to seek professional help for you or someone you love

Whether you’re currently struggling with depression and anxiety, or you just want to be prepared to help your friends and family in the event they may struggle in the future, you’ll walk away from the night with valuable knowledge.

The class will be taught by Jade Dickens, a Licensed Professional Counselor-Associate supervised by Elisha Lambert, LPC-S, RPT-S, ICST. Dickens is trained in Trust-Based, Relational Intervention (TBRI) and certified in Prepare/Enrich (Martial and Premarital Counseling). She holds a Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. In addition to working on her post graduate LPC hours, she is also pursuing the Registered Play Therapist (RPT) credential. Jade has a heart to meet others in their various life situations and to live a healthier life with therapy.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. You can learn more and register online at TrinityTXK.com/SoulCare or by calling 870-779-1007. The church is located at 3115 Trinity Blvd., Texarkana, AR 71854.

