

There will be a benefit for Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. from noon to 7 p.m. June 4 at 67

Landing, 8400 W. 7 th St., Texarkana, Texas.

The Make a Minute Matter Benefit is being held by Tru Blue Media.

Several different bands will play throughout the event and there will be a raffle, silent auction

and bake sale. Proceeds from the event benefit DVP and will be used to provide services to victims of domestic violence.

DVP serves approximately 1,300 victims a year with its outreach services, provides emergency

shelter to more than 200 people at year and operates at 24-7 crisis line for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Anyone suffering from domestic violence can call the crisis line at 903-793-4357.

