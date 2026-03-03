Fundraiser Seeks Participants to Rappel Down Six-Story Building for Local Children

SPONSOR

CASA of Northeast Texas and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center will host “Over the Edge,” a rappelling fundraiser on April 18 at 300 Olive Street in downtown Texarkana.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. and invites community members to rappel down a six-story building to raise funds for local children in need. Organizers are currently seeking 20 additional participants to meet their fundraising goal.

No rappelling experience is required, and the event is open to individuals of all ages, including those with disabilities. Participants must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds and commit to raising $1,000 to participate.

The event also needs rope volunteers to assist with operations. No special training is required for volunteer positions.

“We are currently needing 20 participants to sign up in order to reach our fundraising goal, and community visibility will make a huge impact,” said Brittney, a representative for the event.

Interested participants can register by visiting the event website. Volunteers can learn more about opportunities at overtheedgeglobal.com/volunteers.

The event is presented by CASA of Northeast Texas and benefits both CASA and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center.