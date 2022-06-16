Gateway Farmers Market Annual Grand Opening

Advertisement

Celebrating 25 years, the Gateway Farmers Market will host their annual grand opening this Saturday, June 19th from 7AM-12PM. Come by and enjoy live music from The Hendrix Trio. You can also enter to win free gift baskets and four special Father’s Day baskets (2 Meat and Boggy Creek). Mayor Allen Brown will be presenting a Proclamation at the Annual Grand Opening!

Visitors can enjoy live music, and shopping for tons of products made and sold locally. The farmers market is located at 602 East Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, Ar 71854. Hours are 7AM-12PM.

