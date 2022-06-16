Advertisement

Cecil Wayne Westmoreland of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away in a local nursing home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the age of 74.

Wayne was born March 17, 1948 to Cecil and Ethyl Westmoreland. He loved to travel and was an avid photographer. He also enjoyed driving across the country and seeing new sights.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ethyl Westmoreland; one brother, Carl Westmoreland; and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Jones.

Advertisement

He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Janet and David DeLaughter of Doddridge, Arkansas; one brother, Roy Jones of Doddridge, Arkansas; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for the family.

