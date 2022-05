Gateway Farmers Market Reopens TOMORROW for A New Season

Advertisement

May 7th, 2022, Gateway Farmers Market reopens for a new season.

7am until Noon, Every Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday.

602 East Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR 71854

Things to expect this Saturday:

• Greens, Onions, Cabbage, Broccoli, New Potatoes, Kale, Radish’s, and more.

• Baked Goods: Fried Pies, Pecan Pies, Cakes, Zucchini Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, Cookies, Amish Bread, and much more

• Home ground cornmeal, Mixes, Seasonings, etc.

• Home canned products- Salsa, Pepper Sauce, Pickles, Peppers, Relish, and more

• Homemade Crafts

• USDA Meat

• Tomato Plants, Trees, and more

• Fresh Farm Eggs