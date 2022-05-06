Advertisement

Louis Charles Blackwell, Jr. was born August 19, 1958 to the parentage

of the late Rev. Louis Charles Blackwell, Sr. and Mary Lois Brewer

Blackwell in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was the seventh of thirteen

children born to this union. He passed away on April 26, 2022 at his

family home in Texarkana, Texas, surrounded by family.

“Charles”, as he was better known, attended the Liberty-Eylau School

District where he graduated in 1976. While he attended high school, he

was a standout football player, but chose to serve in the United

States Air Force over college scholarships. After serving 22 years in

the service and retiring as a Master Sergeant, he moved to Ft. Worth,

Texas where he was employed at Ecolab the last 13 years.

He was a quiet person who loved traveling, music, sports and spending

time with his family. He was stationed in England, South Korea and

Egypt while in the Air Force and spent several years abroad in

Bahrain, England and Middle Eastern countries where he worked as a

procurement and logistics supervisor. He met Adey Simachew in Ethiopia

in 2008 and to this union 3 children were born; Solomon, Marcus, and

Angela.

Advertisement

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary Wayne

Blackwell and Phillip H. Blackwell, Sr.

He leaves to mourn his memory; His family, Adey, Solomon, Marcus, and

Angela, all of Ft. Worth, Texas; Three Brothers, Clarence (Farida)

Blackwell, Richard (Karen) Blackwell, all of Texarkana, Texas, William

(Barbara) Blackwell of Austin, Texas, Seven Sisters, Barbara

Blackwell, Linda Matlock, Patricia Blackwell, Felecia Bell, Sandra

Runnels, Irma (Shawn) Pollard, Stephanie Nelson, all of Texarkana,

Texas; One Aunt, Ruth T. Blackwell, Texarkana, Texas; nephews, nieces,

cousins, other relatives and friends.

Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

– 7:00 p.m. at Jones Stuart Mortuary, 115 E. 9th Street, Texarkana,

Arkansas. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at

2:00 p.m. at Whitaker Street Temple of Truth Church, 519 Whitaker

Street, Texarkana, Texas. Eulogist Rev. William Blackwell. Burial at

Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Wake Village, Texas.

