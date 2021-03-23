Genesis PrimeCare Hosts Covid Vaccine Clinic Beginning on the 26th

Advertisement

Genesis PrimeCare is set to host our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics exclusive to DSHS 1A, 1B, and 1C groups (please refer to the following: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx )

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. School and child care personnel are now eligible to be vaccinated.

Genesis PrimeCare will administer vaccines in Texarkana, TX on Friday, March 26th.

TEXARKANA DETAILS:

The DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, by appointment only and will be located at 1601 Mall Dr. Texarkana, TX. 75503

** Face coverings/Masks required to enter the building.

HOW TO REGISTER FOR TEXARKANA APPOINTMENTS (REGISTRATION REQUIRED):

Registration is required and can be done online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/gpc_texarkana_march26 to secure their vaccination appointment.

Walk-in and waitlist appointments are not available.

Phase 1A individuals must present a badge or other agency identification and Phase 1B/1C individuals must present a valid form of I.D.

You do not have to sign up for a SignUp Genius account to sign up for an appointment.

You will need to enter your name (as it appears on your identification), date of birth, address, phone number, and email address once you choose your time slot.

Must be 18 years old to get the Moderna COVID 19 vaccine

You will receive an email to confirm your appointment. Be sure to accurately enter your email address. If you do not get an email, the appointment did not go through.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS

By signing up for the vaccine you are securing a time slot to receive the vaccine the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. You will need a second dose in 28 days.

You will be required to stay for 15-30 minutes for observation after you receive the vaccine.