George Tobolowsky workshop and reception held at Regional Arts Center

The Arts and Historic District will host sculptor George Tobolowsky at the Regional Arts Center on Thursday, February 23rd, starting with a Bending the Rules III reception at 6:00 p.m. Following the reception Tobolowsky will lead a workshop where attendees will have a chance to see slides of his work and ask questions after a live interview. This event is made possible by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the reception is sponsored by Barbara and Howard Glick.

George Tobolowsky is an internationally acclaimed artist and sculptor who creates steel and stainless steel sculptures by welding together “found objects”, discarded machine parts, industrial parts and scrap metal. Tobolowsky’s work can be found in front of Texarkana, Texas City Hall, University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana, Texas A&M University Texarkana, Spring Lake Park, and various locations throughout Texarkana. Guests of the workshop will be treated to a sneak peak of Tobolowsky’s work with salvaged pieces of the Hotel Grim.

For more information, contact Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901.

