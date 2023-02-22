UAHT Kids’ College 2023 Teacher Proposals Now Being Accepted

Advertisement

Teaching proposals for Kids’ College at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana are being accepted now. Kids’ College is looking for unique enrichment classes for our students, so bring your creativity! This year’s theme is “Universe of Possibilities.”

Applicants should be engaging and have prior teaching experience. A teaching license is preferred but not required. Extra consideration will be made for STEAM-related classes, such as robotics, coding, or art. For applicants interested in teaching STEAM-related subjects, please indicate if you are interested in teaching a class that supplies existing curriculum and lesson plans.

Interested applicants must submit a class proposal for each group, week, and class they wish to teach by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023. Class topics will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis from proposals as they are received.

Kids’ College proposal form online: https://fs19.formsite.com/vPN8A5/xugkwyjehp/index

Kids’ College proposal form download: https://www.uaht.edu/kids-college/kids-college-employment-opportunities/

Kids’ College dates and times for 2023 are listed below.

June 5-8: Hope Campus

Morning sessions 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for students entering 1st and 2nd grade (6-10 students per class)

Afternoon sessions 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., for students entering 3rd and 4th grade (12-15 students per class)

June 12-15: Hope Campus

Morning sessions 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for students entering 1st and 2nd grade (6-10 students per class)

Afternoon sessions 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., for students entering 3rd and 4th grade (12-15 students per class)

June 19-22: Hope Campus

Master Class Morning Sessions 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for students entering 5th and 6th grade (6-10 students per class)

Master Class Afternoon Sessions 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., for students entering 5th and 6th grade (6-10 students per class)

For more information and to submit a proposal, contact Racie Poindexter at 870-722-8568 or racie.poindexter@uaht.edu.

