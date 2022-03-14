Go to UAHT Tuition & Fee FREE with the ArFuture Grant

Did you know that with the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can qualify to earn multiple degrees and certificates for FREE at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT)? ArFuture is the newest state grant program. The purpose of this grant is to increase the education and skills of Arkansas’s workforce in an affordable manner. The grant applies to students enrolled in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) or regional high-demand areas of study. The grant will cover tuition and mandatory fees for qualifying certificate and Associate degree programs at UAHT for eligible students.

Qualifying programs at UAHT include:

Coding

Computer & Information Science

Diesel Technology

EMT-Basic

Industrial Electricity

Maintenance

Nursing (CNA, LPN, and RN)

Paramedic

Power Technologies

Solar Technology

Teaching (Elementary and Teacher Assistant)

Welding

The ArFuture grant is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so apply now. The deadline to apply is July 1.

For more information and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.uaht.edu/arfuture/ or call UAHT at 870-722-8524.

The application for UAHT Institutional Scholarships is also open now. The deadline to apply for these scholarships is April 15. Visit https://www.uaht.edu/scholarships/ to apply.

