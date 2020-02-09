Grand Jury Indicts Woman Accused of Stealing $135,000 from Employer

Advertisement

The former assistant of State Beauty Supply accused of stealing more than $135,000 has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department arrested Denesha Douglass, 37, of Texarkana, Texas, for Theft of Property in July. She is accused of stealing in excess of $135,000 from her employer.

The owner of State Beauty Supply reported to police that she had discovered evidence that Douglass was stealing money from the business’ daily bank deposits. As the assistant manager, one of Douglass’ responsibilities was to collect and deposit the receivables each day.

Detective Cody Harris reviewed business financial documents for the period of June 2017 to June 2018 and determined that Douglass failed to deposit over $135,000 in sales revenue during that time period. He noted that, on the days that Douglass prepared the bank deposit, the amount actually deposited into the bank was routinely less than that reflected on falsified bank deposit slips that she provided her employer. The amount on the falsified deposit slips matched the funds expected on the daily transaction audit report.

After Harris obtained a warrant for her arrest, Douglass turned herself in on Monday and was booked into the Bi-State Jail. She was released later that day after posting $100,000 surety bond.

Douglass had been employed at State Beauty Supply since 2011. She was terminated when the thefts were discovered.

