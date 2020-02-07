Man Arrested on Breaking or Entering Charge

Advertisement

On Thursday, February 6, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Miller County Investigator Cody Hensley, coordinating with the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texarkana, Arkansas Police Departments, located and arrested 37-year-old Josh Upchurch of Miller County on an outstanding felony warrant for Breaking or Entering.

According to Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest follows an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Division. Upchurch remains the subject of additional investigations regarding other thefts, and additional charges are pending.

Upchurch is currently being held in the Miller County Detention Center without bond pending arraignment.

