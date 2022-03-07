Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana Seeking Home Repair Applicants

Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity Texarkana is taking applications from Texarkana AR residents for the critical repair program. Habitat is concentrating on the Critical Repair program as the cost of a New Build is still 20-25% higher than pre-COVID building costs. The HFHT Board is optimistic the costs will level down when the next homeowner has a portion of their sweaty equity hours completed. The Home Repair program reduces repair costs based on income and focuses on qualified senior citizens needing a little hand with repairs. The program currently has more funding for Texarkana, Arkansas residents.

Recipients must meet eligibility requirements:

· Applicant must be aged 65 or older, disabled, or a U.S. Military Veteran with Honorable and General Under Honorable Conditions-Discharges

· Reside within the city of Texarkana, AR

· Demonstrate the ability to volunteer when applicable

· Own and reside in the home for which repair is requested

The program assists homeowners who are otherwise unable to complete the work themselves. Examples of critical home repairs are roofing, exterior painting, accessibility, weatherization, and repair of other structural issues such as porch, stairs, siding, and gutters. The assessment will reveal the scope of work Habitat can complete.

Other qualifications include all applicants must be residents of Texarkana, AR for at least one year, own a home and provide proof of current homeowner’s insurance, and are subject to credit and background checks.

Advertisement

Individuals or families interested in applying for the Repair Program should contact the Habitat office at 903-832-1746, pick up an application at the ReStore or visit the website at habitattexarkana.org The Repair/Construction committee will review the application and determine eligibility.

