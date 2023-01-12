Harvest Regional Food Bank Groundbreaking

Advertisement

Harvest Regional Food Bank will begin construction on an addition to their warehouse and facility on Thursday, January 19th, which will allow the food bank to provide more hunger relief to families in need.

Thanks to the generous support of the Mackenzie Scott Foundation, Feeding America, and other generous donors, the additional space will include a multi-purpose education room and commercial kitchen, which will allow for cooking and wellness classes, and increase the food banks capacity to prepare meals for summer and after-school feeding programs.

“This new multipurpose space will allow us to address hunger in new ways and create long-term solutions to food insecurity.” According to Camille Coker Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank Chief Executive Officer. “The additional commercial kitchen will also allow us to increase our summer and after school feeding sites, which are much needed in a region where one in four children are considered food insecure.”

Advertisement

A groundbreaking event is scheduled for Thursday, January 19th that 3:00 pm at the Harvest Regional Food Bank Warehouse located at 3120 E. 19th St. in Texarkana, AR.

