Sandra Elaine Ivy

Ms. Sandra E. Ivy, 66, of Lewisville, Arkansas passed away peacefully at her residence inn Lewisville, Arkansas. She was born to the late Mr. Willie Lee Ivy and Mrs. Helen Jones-Ivy, October 13, 1957 inn Lewisville, Arkansas.

Ms. Ivy was a proud graduate of Lewisville High School and joined the Army shortly after graduating from high school. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Willie Lee Ivy and a brother Mr. Terry Ivy.

She is survived by and leaves to share memories, her only daughter, Verrhonda Hailey (Max Moreno) of Dallas Texas, her mother, Mrs. Helen Jones-Ivy of Lewisville, Arkansas, one brother, Mr. Jerry Ivy (Antoinette Harper) of Dallas Texas. Three sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Ivy-Gilliard of Stamps, Arkansas, Ms. Catherine Ivy and Mrs. Donna Bowers both of Dallas, Texas. One granddaughter Hailey Moreno of Dallas, Texas.

Service will be held at Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 415 East First Street; Stamps, Arkansas, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. where Pastor Roderick L. Trotter will serve as Officiant and Eulogist. A public viewing will be held at the Hamilton-Davis Funeral Home Chapel on Friday January 13, 2023 from 11:00 A.M until 3:30 P.M. Interment will be immediately after in Wise Cemetery in Old Town Lewisville, Arkansas.

Service will be livestreamed on Facebook at the Hamilton-Davis Facebook page and the Hamilton-Davis website at https://www.hamiltondavisfuneralhome.com

COVID is still active so we ask that you wear your masks, not only for the sake of yourselves but as well to protect those who are beside and around you.

