Harvest Regional Food Bank Presents Wine and Jazz Gala

The aroma of gourmet food and wine will join the sounds of Candace Taylor & Trio at the historic Silvermoon on Broad Friday, March 4th beginning at 7:00 pm as Harvest Regional Food Bank presents their annual Wine and Jazz Gala. The event is presented by TEXAR FCU, and honors the founder of the Wine & Jazz Gala, Norma Durrant.

Expertly selected wines will be paired with gourmet dishes prepared by local chefs Jennifer Tanner, Julie’s Deli & Market; Bri James, Twisted Fork; Hector Jimenez, Verona; Darby Neaves, Naaman’s Championship BBQ and Chef Becky Williams, Benchmark American Brasserie. In addition to live music from the extraordinarily talented Candace Taylor & Trio, the evening will feature a premier silent auction and a live painting by Texarkana artist Joseph Raymond to be auctioned at the end of the event. Adding to the fun will be the Wine Pull where guests have the chance to win a bottle of wine, valued over $100+, with each $20 donation. Additional sponsors of Wine & Jazz include Julie’s Deli & Market, Todd Shores’ McLarty Ford, Patterson- Troike Foundation, Phillips & Sons Refrigeration, State Bank, Kelley-Morgan Foundation, & Wholesale Electric Supply

Reservations are $75 in advance or $85 at the door. Reservations can be made by visiting our website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-jazz-gala-tickets-257966333247, calling Harvest Regional Food Bank at 870-774-1398 or visiting the office at 3120 East 19th Street, Texarkana, AR. All proceeds benefit the hunger relief programs of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Harvest Regional Food Bank serves over 60,000 individuals in 10 counties each year through a network of nearly 100 partner agencies, pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens. Arkansas and Texas consistently rank in the top 5 for the highest incidents of hunger. Harvest Regional Food Bank works to eliminate hunger through Food Banking, Food Rescue, the Backpack Program, and Mobile Pantry.

