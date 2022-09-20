Harvest Regional Food Bank’s “Taste of Texarkana” Returns for 29th Year

Advertisement

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Harvest Regional Food Bank is excited to announce the return of their 29th annual Taste of Texarkana, to be held November 1, from 5-8pm at the Four States Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s event is “The Good Times are Back!” and the organization is expecting over 40 food and beverage vendors offering samples of their best dishes.

“Like so many other events, we had to cancel Taste of Texarkana the past two years due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Camille Wrinkle. “But we are so excited to bring the good times – and good food – back. This year’s event will be better than ever!”

Grand Presenting Sponsor for the evening is Dr. Ly and Aaron Gaylor, with Presenting Sponsors Farmer’s Bank & Trust and the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Additional sponsors include Phillips Refrigeration, Ritter Communications, and Robbins Toyota.

Attendees are invited to sample foods from all the vendors to their satisfaction. Vendors will also be vying for several awards during the night including Best of Taste, Greatest Gourmet, Taster’s Choice, Most Spirit, Crowd Favorite and Best Theme.

VIP tickets are available for $50 and include reserved seating and beverage station, along with other perks. VIP tables are also available. Adult tickets are $25 in advance ($30 at the door) and kids (6-12) are $10, both in advance and at the door. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or at one of the following locations: TEXAR ( main branch on Richmond Rd), Julie’s Deli & Market, Dot’s Ace Hardware, and Harvest Regional Food Bank. All proceeds benefit the hunger relief efforts of the Food Bank.

To learn more, sponsor, or purchase VIP tables for the event, call Follow Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank on Facebook to stay updated on this event and other events and promotions.

