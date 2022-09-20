Advertisement

Birtha LaVonda Rogers, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, September 15, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Rogers was born January 19, 1948, in Big Fork, Arkansas. She was a retired cosmetologist and a Christian. She attended the Primitive Baptist Church in Mena, Arkansas and was a member of Primative Baptist Church in Maud, Texas, until the church closed. Mrs. Rogers enjoyed relaxing and camping at the lake. She loved planting and growing flowers. She always took pride in the beauty of the flowers she grew. As much as she loved her flowers, she loved her family even more. Her family was very important to her, and she truly loved spending time with them. Shopping with her granddaughters was one of her favorite things to do. She was a beautiful, kind, and loving person who always enjoyed sharing her kindness with others. Mrs. Rogers is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Bedah Faught; two sisters, Geneva Simpson, Juanita Brawley and two brothers, Paul Faught, and Lloyd Faught.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-four years, Roy Rogers; two sons and daughter-in-law, Tracy Rogers and his wife Crystal, Tony Rogers; two grandchildren, Gracyn Rogers, Presley Rogers; two sisters, Tinnie Holder, Flora Burns; two brothers, Dan Faught, Allen Faught; one brother in-law, Jimmy Abbott, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, September 19, 2022, at Beasley Wood Funeral Home in Mena, Arkansas with Pastor Dana Keirsey officiating. Burial will be in Six Mile Cemetery in Hatfield, Arkansas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel, 4801 Parkway Dr. Texarkana, Arkansas, Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

