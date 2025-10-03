HealthCARE Express and Harvest Regional Food Bank Launch Canned Food Drive to Fight Hunger in Texarkana

Sponsor

This October, HealthCARE Express is turning its clinics into collection points for kindness. From now until October 31, all Texarkana-area HealthCARE Express locations will host a canned food drive to help fight hunger and support local families in need.

Donations of nonperishable canned goods can be dropped off at three HealthCARE Express clinics in Texarkana:

Richmond Road Clinic — 3515 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Arkansas Blvd Clinic — 125 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR 71854

Wake Village Clinic — 4701 W 7th St, Wake Village, TX 75501

The collected items will be distributed through a local food bank, Harvest Regional Food Bank, ensuring the donations reach families who need them most.

Dr. Spencer Reynolds, CEO of HealthCARE Express, said:

“At HealthCARE Express, we believe caring for our community goes beyond the exam room. Hunger affects health just as much as illness, and by working together, we can make sure families in Texarkana do not have to choose between putting food on the table and paying for other necessities. Every can makes a difference.”

What to Donate

HealthCARE Express encourages donations of nutrient-rich, shelf-stable items such as:

Canned vegetables (low sodium preferred)

Canned beans (black, kidney, pinto)

Canned protein (tuna, chicken, salmon)

Canned soups, stews, and tomato products

Canned fruit (packed in juice, not heavy syrup)

Please avoid: glass containers, expired items, and perishables requiring refrigeration.

A Community Effort

The food drive is part of HealthCARE Express’s commitment to support its communities beyond medical care. As fall and the holiday season approach, donations help local families stretch resources during a time when food insecurity often rises.

About HealthCARE Express

HealthCARE Express is a veteran-owned and operated urgent care provider with clinics across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. HealthCARE Express is known for compassionate care, friendly service, and a community-first approach.