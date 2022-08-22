Heartsaver CPR AED Training Course Available at UA Hope

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an AHA Heartsaver CPR AED course on Friday, September 9. from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Hope campus. Heartsaver CPR AED courses are for anyone with little or no medical training who need a CPR card for work or other requirements. This course can also be taken by anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting.

The course cost is $50, including a student handbook and a CPR AED certification card upon successful course completion. A free hands-only CPR AED course is available with no certification from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Spots are limited, and registration is required.

For more information or to register, email ctc@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8568.