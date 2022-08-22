Jordan Named Interim Chief Of Texarkana AR Police

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Ark.–Texarkana, Arkansas, city leaders on Friday announced the appointment of Assistant Police Chief Bobby Jordan to manage the agency while the search for a permanent top cop is ongoing.

City Manager Jay Ellington said in a statement released by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department that a permanent selection for the chief role would be made within the next 90 days. More than 30 applications are under review as city leaders determine which candidates will be asked to interview for the job.

In the meantime Jordan will assume leadership of the department and report to Ellington.

The chief’s position was vacated in July when Kristi Bennett resigned effective July 6 to become chief of the police department in her hometown of Hot Springs Village.

TAPD assisted in issuing the announcement because a downed utility pole has knocked out technology services at the Texarkana, Arkansas, city hall building, the statement said.

