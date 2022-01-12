Heartsaver CPR Training Course Available at UA Hope

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a Heartsaver CPR course on January 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Hope campus. Heartsaver CPR courses are intended for anyone with little or no medical training who needs a CPR card for work or other requirements. This course can also be taken by anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting.

The course cost is $55, including an AHA CPR certification card upon successful course completion.

To register, email ctc@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8568.

