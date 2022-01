Advertisement

Vernon Edwin Reichert, age 80, passed away Wednesday January 5, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas. Mr. Reichert was born on June 10, 1941 in Texarkana, Arkansas to William and Marjorie Langley Reichert.

The Reichert family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard on Saturday January 15 from 10 AM until 12 PM.