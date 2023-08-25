Heroes of Hope 2023- Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center Event

Sponsor

The Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting the 2nd Annual Multidisciplinary Team Awards Banquet & Appreciation Event, Heroes of Hope 2023, on Saturday, September 9th, at the Texarkana Convention Center.

Heroes of Hope is an annual event honoring our Local Multidisciplinary Teams who are the frontline professionals that respond to reports of child abuse and neglect. Our Multidisciplinary Teams consist of Local Law Enforcement, District Attorney’s Offices, Child Protective Services, Juvenile Probation, Medical & Mental Health Professionals, Child Advocacy Center Staff, and other professionals who work each and everyday to ensure hope, healing, and justice for child abuse victims and their families.

“Please join us in congratulating the 2023 Hero of Hope Nominees!”

