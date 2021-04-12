High School Students Can Earn an Associate of Arts in General Education Degree 100% Online While Still in High School Through UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana online Associate of Arts in General Education Degree is now available to all qualifying service area high school students. The AA online degree gives students at UAHT service area high schools the opportunity to graduate with their high school diploma and associate degree at the same time.

High school students in the program pay a discounted tuition rate of only $50 per credit hour. Some area high schools even cover the tuition cost, and many high school students are eligible for the Arkansas Challenge Scholarship and Pell grant to pay for courses. Visit your high school counselor to see if these financial aid opportunities are available at your school and to discuss entrance requirements.

The Associate of Arts in General Education is the most versatile transfer degree. This degree is designed for students to meet the general education requirements at a four-year institution. The Arkansas Course Transfer System (ACTS) guarantees the transfer of applicable credits and equitable treatment in the application of credits for admissions and degree requirements. Students who graduate with an associate degree from UAHT may qualify for the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship, which allows them to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville at UAHT’s affordable tuition rate.

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana offers students a quality University of Arkansas System online education and is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.



Registration for summer and fall classes is underway now. To enroll in the online AA in General Education program at UAHT, visit your local high school counselor.

For questions, contact Mikki Curtis, UAHT Dean of Secondary Programs, at mikki.curtis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8133.