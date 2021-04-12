Texas High School Varsity Mixed Choir Earns Superior Rating at UIL Competition

Advertisement

The Texas High School Varsity Mixed Choir earned a Superior Rating for Concert Performance during the UIL Concert & Sightreading Competition held on March 31 in Texarkana, TX.

Participating students include: Wisdom Alonge, Jeremy Creek, Teaija Dewberry, Madison Frost, Sarah Haltom, Ryan Hampton, Clara Harvey, Jonathan Lenahan, Darby Robertson, Cate Rounds, Miracle Shephard, Mason Smallwood, Madelyn Snow, Bradly Tickle, B. Whitaker.

The THS Choir is under the direction of Jennifer Colton-Fowler.